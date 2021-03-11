[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

Raya and the Last Dragon

(US)

Opened March 4

Animation

Directed by Carlos Lopez Estrada, Donald Hall



In the world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. As villainous monsters known as the Druun started attacking the land, magical dragons united their forces and sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Five hundred years later, the monsters have returned and it‘s now up to warrior Raya (Kelly Marie Tran) to save Kumandra.







Minari

(US)

Opened March 3

Drama

Directed by Lee Isaac Chung



A South Korean immigrant family of four -- dad Jacob (Steven Yeun), mom Monica (Han Ye-ri), son David (Alan S. Kim) and daughter Anne (Noel Kate Cho) -- gets a fresh start in rural Arkansas in pursuit of the American dream. One day, Monica’s mother Soon-ja (Youn Yuh-jung) comes to America to live with the family and take care of the two kids while Jacob and Monica are out at work.







Mission Possible

(Korea)

Opened Feb. 17

Action, Comedy

Directed by Kim Hyeong-ju



Woo Soo-han (Kim Young-kwang) is a private detective who would do anything for money. One day, overly enthusiastic secret agent Yoo Da-hee (Lee Sun-bin) comes to Soo-han with 10 million won and asks him to join her on a dangerous sting operation.







Demon Slayer: Mugen Train

(Japan)

Opened Jan. 27

Animation

Directed by Haruo Sotozaki



Tanjiro joins a secret organization of demon slayers after his family was brutally murdered and his sister turned into a demon. For his new mission, Tanjiro gets on the Mugen Train with his comrades Inosuke and Zenitsu. On the train, they meet legendary demon slayer Rengoku. Soon after boarding, the group is attacked.

