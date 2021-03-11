[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel offers ‘Spring, Rejuvenate You’ promotion



Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel, located in Songdo, Incheon, offers its “Spring, Rejuvenate You” promotion at the Feast buffet on the first floor.



Dishes prepared with ingredients found in spring to help boost immunity will be the main dishes on the buffet until the end of April. The special spring cuisine includes fresh spring greens, eel perilla soup and boiled duck, among others.



Lunch at Feast is available from noon to 2:30 p.m. for 49,000 won while dinner is from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at 75,000 won on weekdays and 89,000 won for both lunch and dinner on weekends.



For more information and reservations call Feast at (032) 835-1710.









Andaz Seoul Gangnam’s Jogakbo presents ‘Bubble N Bites’ happy hour promotion



Andaz Seoul Gangnam presents the “Bubbles N Bites” happy hour promotion, where guests can enjoy canape-style bites and unlimited beverages from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily at Jogakbo Bites & Wine bar.



Guests can enjoy free-flowing white, red or sparkling wine and beer for two hours, complete with seven kinds of canape-style snacks for 55,000 won per person. The snacks include olives and Manchego, crostini with white anchovies, Italian prosciutto tapas, french fries, gambas, cuttlefish with black aioli sauce cooked on a teppan griddle and churros.



For more information and reservations, call Jogakbo at (02) 2193-1191.









InterContinental Seoul Coex Sky Lounge presents the ‘Aperitivo’



Sky Lounge, located on the 30th floor of InterContinental Seoul Coex in Samseong-dong, is launching its “Aperitivo” program.



Aperitivo, an early evening premeal drink in the northern Italian tradition, will be presented by chef Luca Carrino along with Italian wine and appetizers. The Aperitivo will feature an assorted platter of Italian treats completed with recommended wines and cocktails carefully selected by the sommelier.



Aperitivo is available from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. every day until April 30 at a price of 116,000 won for two.



For more information and reservations, call the Sky Lounge at (02) 3430-8630.









Park Hyatt Seoul, Busan celebrate spring with seasonal promotion



Park Hyatt Seoul and Busan greet the arrival of spring with promotions offering an assortment of benefits.



Park Hyatt Seoul presents 15 percent savings, while Park Hyatt Busan offers 10 percent savings on regular daily room rates, plus complimentary breakfast for all registered room guests. Guests also enjoy complimentary use of the hotel’s indoor swimming pool and fitness center.



The spring promotions are available to book until April 2, for stays until Sept. 12.



For more information, call Park Hyatt Seoul at (02) 2016-1100 or Park Hyatt Busan at (051) 990-1237.









Romance reigns on White Day at Four Seasons Hotel Seoul



Four Seasons Hotel Seoul offers a “White Valentine’s” package throughout March to celebrate White Day.



The offer includes a one-night stay, a candle gift, a white macaron tower and a decadent flower petal bath, with a choice between a couple’s spa program or a romantic dinner for two including a bottle of Champagne.



Guests can choose from an Ambassador Suite with wrap-around corner windows, two-bedroom Sejong Suite or three-bedroom Presidential Suite. The price of the promotion, which differs per room and day of the week, starts at 2,029,200 won.



For more information and reservations, call the Four Seasons Hotel Seoul at (02) 6399-5000.