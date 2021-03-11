3 soldiers test positive for new coronavirus

A service member undergoes a COVID-19 test at a makeshift testing facility in Seoul on March 1, 2021. (Yonhap)

Three draftees have tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections at the barracks to 613, the defense ministry said Thursday.



One soldier stationed in Wonju, Gangwon Province, underwent a virus test after his unit earlier reported four patients and was confirmed to have been infected, according to the ministry.



"We are administering tests for all of the unit members and conducting contact tracing. We will strictly enforce antivirus measures to prevent further spread," a ministry official said.



Another Army draftee stationed in the southwestern county of Damyang and the other soldier in the city of Goyang, north of Seoul, tested positive after going on vacation and coming into contact with civilians who later tested positive, according to the ministry.



Of the total 613 COVID-19 cases among military members, 579 have been fully cured while 34 are still undergoing treatment, it added.



Nationwide, the country reported 465 more COVID-19 cases, including 444 local infections, raising the total caseload to 94,198, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said. (Yonhap)