 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

NK newspaper calls for nationwide efforts to boost crop output

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 11, 2021 - 09:56       Updated : Mar 11, 2021 - 09:56

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) inspects flood relief. (KCNA-Yonhap)
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) inspects flood relief. (KCNA-Yonhap)
North Korea's official newspaper on Thursday urged nationwide efforts to increase grain output, calling it "a crucial matter" in the country's push to achieve key goals unveiled in a rare party meeting early this year.

"We need to realize that food insecurity is a crucial matter related to improving our peoples' lives and economic development, and thoroughly implement this year's plans for crop production," the Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the ruling Workers' Party, said in an editorial.

The paper called for nationwide efforts to improve the agricultural sector, urging increased investment and support for the rural areas.

It also stressed the importance of providing the necessary equipment and materials to farmers, such as fertilizers and fuel.

The North appears to be seeking ways to increase crop output as it struggles to achieve a "self-reliant" economy amid multiple challenges, including its ongoing antivirus campaign, devastation caused by typhoons last summer and economic woes from global sanctions.

At the eighth congress of the ruling Workers' Party in January, Kim admitted a failure to meet the country's previous five-year development goals and put forward a new five-year plan focusing on self-reliance.

North Korea is known to have chronic food shortages, which appear to have been aggravated in recent years due to extreme weather conditions, global sanctions and the coronavirus pandemic hampering imports. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114