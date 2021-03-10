S. Korea reports another suspected bird flu case in 10 days

Avian Influenza (Yonhap)

South Korea's agricultural ministry said Wednesday it has identified another suspected case of avian influenza for the first time in more than a week, raising concerns over another uptick in the animal disease.



The latest suspected cases of the H5N8 strain of avian influenza was reported at an egg farm in Naju, 355 kilometers south of Seoul, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs. The farm was raising 214,000 chickens.



The test results are expected to come out within three days.



The ministry said it has imposed a travel ban in the area within a 10-kilometer radius of the farm.



South Korea has reported 103 cases of bird flu traced to poultry farms since November last year.



The total number of highly pathogenic bird flu cases from wild birds, meanwhile, reached 224 as of Wednesday. (Yonhap)