Moon to meet ruling party leaders over lunch at Cheong Wa Dae

This file photo shows President Moon Jae-in (C) speaking during a meeting with ruling Democratic Party leaders at Cheong Wa Dae on Feb. 19, 2021. (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in will have a luncheon meeting with floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) on Wednesday, according to Cheong Wa Dae.



Attending the session to be held at the presidential compound in Seoul are Rep. Kim Tae-nyeon, the DP's floor leader, and his party colleagues in charge of strategy and negotiations at the National Assembly. Kim has become the party's acting chief with the resignation of Lee Nak-yon the previous day.



It would mark the first time for Moon to hold a separate meeting with the DP floor representatives since the team was formed in May last year.



Among issues to be discussed are cooperation between Cheong Wa Dae and the DP on the COVID-19 crisis and other pending policy issues.



In particular, the meeting comes as the ruling bloc is struggling to calm public anger over the massive land speculation scandal involving officials at Korea Land and Housing Corp. (LH).



It has emerged as a hot political issue ahead of the April 7 Seoul and Busan mayoral by-elections, adding to troubles from continued instability in the housing market.



There was a news report that the DP plans to ask Moon to sack Land Minister Byeon Chang-heum, which DP officials denied. Byeon served as president of LH before taking office late last year.



Another issue that may be raised in Moon's meeting with the DP lawmakers is the proposed creation of another investigative body for "serious" crimes currently being handled by the state prosecution service. (Yonhap)