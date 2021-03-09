[Graphic News] OTT use jumps in S. Korea amid pandemic









Over 66 percent of South Koreans used over-the-top (OTT) media, or video streaming services, last year amid the stay-at-home trend driven by the pandemic, a survey showed.



South Korea’s OTT usage rate stood at 66.3 percent in 2020, compared to 52 percent the previous year, according to a survey of 6,029 people over the age of 13 by the country’s media regulator, the Korea Communications Commission



YouTube was the most popular OTT service here, with its usage rate at 62.3 percent, followed by Netflix at 16.3 percent. (Yonhap)












