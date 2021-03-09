[Today’s K-pop] NU’EST to return with 2nd LP





(Credit: Pledis Entertainment)



NU’EST will come out with the group’s seventh studio album, according to local media on Tuesday.



It will celebrate the ninth anniversary of its debut next week and announced that it will return with new music. It has been seven years since it released its first full-length album “Re:BIRTH” and about a year since the eighth EP “Nocturne.”



Baekho will show novel sounds, taking the lead in producing the album while the rest of the bandmates will participate as well. They have already finished shooting the music video for the lead track.



The band has been expanding its musical spectrum since debuting with “Face,” and has produced a series of hits such as “Hello,” “Overcome,” “Love Paint,” “Bet Bet,” “Love Me” and “I’m In Trouble.”



Aron has been taking time off due to anxiety issues since January but there were no comments about whether he will join the promotion activities.



The new album is slated to be unveiled in April.



Super Junior unveils tracklist





(Credit: Label SJ)



Super Junior floated the track list for its upcoming 10th album, “Renaissance,” Tuesday.



The album contains 10 tracks, including lead track “House Party,” and prereleased “Brun the Floor.” A video of a highlight medley also popped up on a number of platforms later Tuesday.



Focus track “House Party” is a disco-pop number that conveys hope during the pandemic era with an upbeat rhythm and catchy guitar riffs. First track “Super” hails the return of the veteran idol group singing about how stars, once dispersed, reunite and steal hearts again.



The band will broadcast a concert -- dubbed “House Party” after the lead single -- celebrating the return on March 16 via Mnet. It will perform the new song for the first time and also put on “U,” Super Junior’s first chart-topper from 2006.



Blackpink’s Rose to livestream countdown





(Credit: YG Entertainment)



Rose of Blackpink will join fans from around the world to count down the last hour before her debut solo EP rolls out.



She will take to Naver’s V Live for a live broadcast Friday, her management company YG Entertainment confirmed Tuesday.



The songstress will discuss the album, named “R,” with keywords, give a sneak peek at the music video and -- when the time comes -- unbox the physical album while playing games and communicating with Blink, the band’s official fandom community.



Expectations are high and she pushed them even further with the first teaser trailer for the music video of lead single “On the Ground,” uploaded Monday, followed by the full track list that came out Tuesday. The physical album will be available in three versions, and Rose participated in designing the package that combines retro and cinematic concepts.



WJSN gears up for March return



(Credit: Starship Entertainment)