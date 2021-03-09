13 more COVID-19 cases reported in connection to livestock meat facility, bringing total to 90

This photo shows a livestock meat processing and auction facility south of Seoul under quarantine after a mass infection broke out among its employees. (Yonhap)

A local government on Tuesday confirmed 13 more coronavirus cases linked to a livestock product market south of Seoul, raising the total caseload at the facility to 90.



The city government of Anseong, about 80 kilometers south of Seoul, said the newly confirmed patients were four employees and nine others who have come into contact with patients.



The total tally tied to the cluster was 77 as of midnight Monday, 69 of whom were employees there.



The city's health authorities conducted mass testing on 320 out of 577 employees at the facility after two employees first tested positive for the virus on Saturday. The rest have been instructed to get tested for coronavirus at temporary testing centers near their residences.



The exact transmission routes for the initial two cases have yet to be determined, according to the city government.



"We will put in all-out efforts to prevent chain transmissions stemming from the cluster (at the facility)," a city official said, adding that the city's public facilities, including libraries and cultural and sports centers, will be closed until Sunday as part of those efforts. (Yonhap)