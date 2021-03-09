Samsung aims to boost Bespoke sales to 80% in Korea, expand overseas

Samsung Electronics has an aim to boost its sales of customizable Bespoke products to 80 percent of total consumer electronics sales, the company’s president said Tuesday.
During an online press conference held to announce the new Bespoke Home products, Lee Jae-seung, president of Samsung’s consumer electronics business, said the company will expand the Bespoke lineup further both at home and abroad.
“The company aims to expand the Bespoke sales to account for 80 percent of Samsung’s total home appliance sales in Korea,” Lee said.
First launched in June 2019, Bespoke refrigerators, the first product in the lineup of home appliances with eye-catching colors and designs, has sold more than 1 million units as of last year. Samsung has expanded the Bespoke brand to a wider range of home appliance products like dish washers, induction cooktops and air purifiers.
On Tuesday, the company said it will roll out a total of 17 kinds of home appliances under the Bespoke brand in June, enabling customers to choose colors and materials for appliances to meet their personal tastes and lifestyles.
“We are expanding the Bespoke concept in terms of space, time and co-growth with partners,” the Samsung executive said. “We started the concept with the kitchen, but will expand it to the living room and laundry room by introducing Bespoke washing machines, dryers and Air Dressers that are more personalized with the backing of AI solutions.”
Samsung said it is rolling out Bespoke water purifiers and wireless vacuum cleaners later this month, and shoe cleaners in May.
For the first time, Samsung announced it will offer unlimited after sales services for replacement or repair of core components like inverter compressors and motors for free.
“The first-ever free after sales service for Bespoke products means that we are expanding the concept in terms of time,” Lee said. “We will try to offer best-quality products for the entire lifetime of our customers.”
Samsung is also seeking to establish a “Bespoke ecosystem” by working with companies from different industries like IT company Kakao and furniture maker Hanssem.
“We’ found that customer needs are very diversified and changing rapidly, and to respond quickly, we need support from specialists in other industries,” said Yang Hye-soon, vice president at Samsung. “We’ve formed Team Bespoke consisting of top players from each industry to seek co-growth in the market.”
The Korean tech giant will also boost Bespoke’s global sales.
“The company first introduced the lineup to Russia, Sweden and China last year, and will start releasing the products to the US, Europe and in Southeast Asian countries this year,” Lee said.
