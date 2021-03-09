Seoul Fashion Week runways to expand to Korea's landmarks, museums

The National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea is one of venues of the 2021 fall-winter Seoul Fashion Week. (Seoul Fashion Week)



The next edition of Seoul Fashion Week will expand its runway stages to Seoul landmarks and museums, taking advantage of the online platform to move beyond its usual main venue, Dongdaemun Design Plaza, where the country’s largest fashion week has been hosted for the last seven years.



The Seoul Metropolitan Government, the organizer of the show, unveiled details of the upcoming 2021 fall-winter Seoul Fashion Week that kicks off March 22, including the venues and participating designers.



The six-day fashion week will take place at several museums, including the National Museum of Korea and National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea, as well as other Seoul attractions like Oil Tank Culture Park and Seonyudo Park, to present the beauty of Korea and introduce talented designers.



Some of the artworks by Korea’s renowned artists such as Yang Hae-gue and Lee Seung-taek will be featured in the filmed runway shows. A total of 12 shows will take place at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea, while five fashion brands will be shown at the National Museum of Korea. The fashion shows will be prerecorded and uploaded on Seoul Fashion Week’s YouTube channel, according to the schedule of runway shows.



A total of 43 fashion brands will participate in the fashion week -- 26 established designer brands, including KwakHyunJoo Collection, aimoms, PartsParts and Saint Mill for the Seoul Collection shows, and 17 rookie designer brands, including Notknowing, October 31, rinjeon and Manod for the Generation Next shows.





Bae Doona has been appointed as the ambassador of the 2021 fall-winter Seoul Fashion Week (Seoul Fashion Week)