Moon calls for speedy housing supply despite LH land speculation scandal

President Moon Jae-in stressed the need Tuesday for the government to go ahead with plans to expand the housing supply in spite of alleged speculative land purchases by employees of the state housing corporation, Cheong Wa Dae said.



Moon called for a two-track approach of looking thoroughly into relevant suspicions and pushing speedily for public-led construction of apartments aimed at stabilizing the housing market, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.



"(Public) trust in the government's housing supply measures should not be shaken," the president was quoted as saying during a meeting with his officials.



His message came amid lingering doubts about the future of the government's ambitious project, announced on Feb. 4, to provide a total of more than 830,000 additional residential units mainly in Seoul and nearby capital areas.



The Korea Land and Housing Corp. (LH) is supposed to play a leading role in the program to take several years. Some of its officials, however, were found to have bought a huge swathe of farmland in Gwangmyeong and Siheung in Gyeonggi Province before the land ministry's recent announcement of a scheme to build tens of thousands of apartments there.



"There should be no disruption to the implementation of the Feb. 4 real estate measure," Moon added. "Supply-related measures should be implemented more speedily." (Yonhap)