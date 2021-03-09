 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Life&Style

Busan to host G-Star through 2028

By Lim Jang-won
Published : Mar 9, 2021 - 15:18       Updated : Mar 9, 2021 - 15:18
Cosplay Award winners at 2020 G-Star (GStar)
Cosplay Award winners at 2020 G-Star (GStar)

The Korea Association of Games Industry announced on Monday that Busan will continue to host the G-Star gaming exhibition until 2028.

G-star is the country’s largest gaming exhibition held annually in November featuring games and developers from around the globe. After kicking off in Seoul in 2005, it relocated to Busan in 2009 and has been held at the Busan Exhibition and Convention Center ever since.

Previously, K-Games decided the G-Star venue for the upcoming two years and allowed a two-year extension after evaluating the event. Now, a single venue is able to host the event for four years and may be able to get an additional four-year extension, as is the case for Busan.

Since Busan started hosting G-Star in 2009, the number of gaming companies in Busan have increased five times while the revenue from games has increased 10 times.

When K-Games opened applications to host G-Star in January, Busan was the only city to apply.

The decision has laid the grounds for Busan to become the permanent host of the event.

“With the decision to host G-star for the next eight years, we will create ‘Game City Busan’ where the gaming industry and game culture can advance,” said Acting Mayor of Busan Lee Byeong-jin. “As G-Star’s partner we will do our best to make G-Star the greatest gaming convention in the world and make Koreans proud.”

Busan Metropolitan City also announced that a third convention hall for BEXCO that is currently being planned will be named “G-Star Hall.” In applying for the event, Busan announced a “5G strategy” where G-Business, G-Future, G-Culture, G-Activity and G-Healing will come together at the event.

In addition to BEXCO, the Busan Museum of Art, Busan Cinema, art complex F1963 and others will be utilized to make the event a mega convention encompassing many cultural centers around Busan.

Despite going completely online last year, G-Star attracted over 230,000 viewers online on the first day.

By Lim Jang-won (ljw@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114