Hybrid 2021 ASEAN Cinema Week to screen 15 films starting Friday

Poster of Indonesian film “Generasi 90-an: Melankolia (In Gloom),” directed by Mohammad Irfan Ramly (KF)



ASEAN Culture House, run by the Korea Foundation, will host the 2021 ASEAN Cinema Week, screening 15 films from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations member states, both in theaters and via online platforms from Friday to March 25.



This is the second year that the ASEAN Culture House, located in Busan, is holding the cinema week. The event aims to present new perspectives on Southeast Asian culture through the films.



The films selected this year reflect diverse cultures and traditions from the region.



“The Royal Bride,” a Vietnamese film directed by Bao Nhan and Nam Cito, is one of the 15 movies to be featured during the cinema week.



“Through this film, we would like to introduce not only the sophisticated and modern Vietnam culture but also Hue City which has many beautiful historical sites that show the traditions of Vietnam,” Cito said in a promotional video for the 2021 ASEAN Cinema Week.



A scene from Vietnamese film “The Royal Bride,” directed by Bao Nhan and Nam Cito (KF)