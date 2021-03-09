Who watches the LCK?

LCK logo (Riot Games)



League of Legends as an esport is slowly but surely gaining popularity among various demographics, judging by the demographics of LoL Champions Korea fans.



As one of the most popular esports leagues, the LCK is seen by fans around the world, with over half the viewers watching from abroad. According to the game’s maker Riot Games, the average number of viewers for the 2020 LCK summer season was around 166,000, which was up 74 percent from a year prior. The Korea Creative Content Agency survey on esports fans in 2020 also showed that 59.8 percent of Korean esports fans watched LoL, the highest out of all esports watched in Korea.



Fans attend the 2020 LoL World Championships. (Riot Games)