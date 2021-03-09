Bond issuance soars in Feb.

(Yonhap)

Bond issuance in South Korea rose by more than 11 trillion won in February from the previous month due mainly to increased state and corporate debt sales, industry data showed Tuesday.



The value of bonds sold in Asia's fourth-largest economy stood at 75.2 trillion won ($65.9 billion) last month, up 11.3 trillion won from a month earlier, according to the data from the Korea Financial Investment Association.



Sales of government bonds increased by 5.5 trillion won, and the issuance of corporate bonds expanded by 4.9 trillion won. Financial bond sales went up 2.2 trillion won.



As of end-November, the value of outstanding bonds in the country came to 2,317.4 trillion won, up 31.8 trillion won from the prior month.



Foreign investors bought a net 11 trillion won worth of South Korean bonds in February, with their holdings of local bonds climbing by some 10 trillion won to 161.6 trillion won. (Yonhap)