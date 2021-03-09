Pandemic-hit musicals on strong rebound

Though the COVID-19 pandemic continues to restrict many aspects of our lives, the local musical scene has been striving to bounce back.



After the government relaxed the social distancing rules for performing arts venues in early February, local musical productions have been recording sell-outs with musical fans returning to theaters.



According to the Korea Performing Arts Box Office Information System (KOPIS), aggregate ticket sales of performing arts productions recorded 16.7 billion won in February, marking a fourfold increase from 3.7 billion won in January.



The sales for February was even higher than the 15.6 billion won recorded in November, before the social distancing level was raised to Level 2.5. The number of performing art shows in February increased to 431 from 351 in January.





A scene from musical “Man of La Mancha” (OD Company)



Hit musicals “Man of La Mancha” and “Wicked” have been leading the rebound.



Musical “Man of La Mancha” featuring star actors Cho Seung-woo, Ryu Jung-han and Hong Gwang-ho, among others, which opened on Fe. 2 at the Charlotte Theater, recorded sellouts for most of its monthlong run.



The musical has wrapped up its Seoul run, but will soon return for more performances at the Chungmu Arts Center and continue until May 16.





A scene from musical “Wicked” (Clip Service)



Musical “Wicked,” which opened at Blue Square on Feb. 12 has also been recording sell-outs, featuring big names such as Ock Ju-hyun and Jung Sun-ah. The show will move to Busan after its last performance in Seoul on May 1.



Smaller musicals are also recording sell outs.





A scene from musical “Who Lives in Kuroi Mansion?” (Arts Council Korea)