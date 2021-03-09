 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Private education spending slips in 2020 amid pandemic

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 9, 2021 - 13:06       Updated : Mar 9, 2021 - 14:59

This photo, taken last Thursday, shows students at a district with many cram schools in southern Seoul. (Yonhap)
This photo, taken last Thursday, shows students at a district with many cram schools in southern Seoul. (Yonhap)

Spending on private education for children declined nearly 12 percent last year amid the fallout of the pandemic, data showed Tuesday.

Total expenditures on private education for primary, middle and high school students amounted to 9.3 trillion won ($8.1 billion) last year, down 11.8 percent from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.

The average monthly spending on private education per student reached 289,000 won last year, down 10.1 percent from a year earlier and the first decline ever.

Some 67 percent of students received private education last year, down 7.9 percentage points from a year earlier.

South Korean parents' enthusiasm about education for their children is known to be extremely high as education is widely seen as the key to success in Korean society.

But the new coronavirus outbreak put a dent on some households' incomes and delayed the opening of a new school year last year, reducing spending on private education, according to the statistics agency.

Households whose average monthly income topped 8 million won spent 504,000 won on private education last year, while households earning less than 2 million won per month spent 99,000 won.

Double-income families spent an average of 314,000 won per month on private education last year, larger than 279,000 won for households having fathers as breadwinners.

Although the nation's total spending on private tutoring decreased, high school students were found to have received more private education and spent bigger amounts than they did a year ago.

The Ministry of Education attributed the increase in spending to the fact that insufficient in-person instruction due to the pandemic led to greater reliance on private teaching among high school students who were under greater academic pressure ahead of the college entrance exam.

In a separate press release, the ministry said it will actively seek measures to meet academic demands from high school students in particular, such as providing academic consulting services for individual students and better education materials to be used at schools.

It will also push for legislation that mandates colleges' acceptance of students from disadvantaged and poor family backgrounds to narrow widening educational gaps.

The ministry said it will work to enhance the quality and engagement level of online education and step up monitoring of tutoring fees at private education institutes. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114