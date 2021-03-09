 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Samsung Heavy bags w794b order for 5 container ships

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 9, 2021 - 11:53       Updated : Mar 9, 2021 - 11:53
This photo provided by Samsung Heavy Industries Co. shows a 15,000-TEU container carrier built by the shipbuilder. (Samsung Heavy Industries Co.)
This photo provided by Samsung Heavy Industries Co. shows a 15,000-TEU container carrier built by the shipbuilder. (Samsung Heavy Industries Co.)
Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said Tuesday that it has obtained a 794 billion-won ($695 million) order from an Asian company.

Under the deal to build five 15,000-twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU) container carriers, Samsung Heavy Industries will deliver the vessels by January 2024, the shipbuilder said.

The company said the five vessels will be propelled by liquefied natural gas (LNG).

With the latest deal, Samsung Heavy Industries has won orders worth $2.4 billion to build 19 ships in total so far this year, achieving 31 percent of its annual target worth $7.8 billion, the shipbuilder said. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114