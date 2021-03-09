 Back To Top
Entertainment

Orchestras to bring League of Legends music to life

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Mar 9, 2021 - 15:48       Updated : Mar 9, 2021 - 15:48
Poster image for “League of Legends Live: The Orchestra” (Sejong Center)
Poster image for “League of Legends Live: The Orchestra” (Sejong Center)

Music from the hit video game League of Legends will be brought to life by an orchestra at the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in Seoul.

“League of Legends Live: The Orchestra” will be held at the Sejong Center in Gwanghwamun, central Seoul, April 2-3. The concerts were originally to be held in November, but postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is the first time for the Sejong Center, a major performing arts venue in Seoul, to present a show with music from a video game. It is also the first League of Legends concert to be held by the developer Riot Games in Korea.

Conductor Jin Sol is to take the baton for the KBS Symphony Orchestra.

The KBS Symphony Orchestra will present tracks from the game such as “Warriors,” a song by rock band Imagine Dragons first used in the 2014 World Championship and a medley by the game’s fictional metal band Pentakill.

The Seoul Metropolitan Youth Traditional Music Orchestra, under the wings of the Sejong Center, is to play theme music from the game with traditional Korean instruments.

According to the Sejong Center, the concerts will be an “interactive performance.” Audience members will be allowed to use their mobile devices during the performance to send text messages reacting to the show, which will be projected onto the screen, along with scenes from the game.

Released in 2009 by Riot Games, the multiplayer online battle arena video game is one of the most played PC games around the world.

Tickets for the concert cost from 30,000 won to 90,000 won. An empty seat will be left between every audience member in compliance with the government’s social distancing requirements. The concert on April 3 will be streamed live at Megabox branches across Korea.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
