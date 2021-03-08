[News Focus] Can record metal prices dent global EV drive?

(123rf)



Battery metal prices are going through the roof due to explosive global demand for electric vehicles, threatening to undermine their price competitiveness against internal combustion vehicles.



According to Swedish market tracker EV Volumes, global electric vehicle sales in 2020 spiked to 3.24 million units, up 43 percent from 2.26 million on-year, triggering a surge in the price of raw materials for lithium-ion batteries. Nickel and cobalt registered prices at 17-month and 24-month highs, respectively, according to a Hana Financial Investment report.



For electric cars to become commonplace on roads worldwide, they must be affordable. But the rising costs for battery production will likely slow down the pace of electric vehicle prices coming down near to the mass market threshold, Hana Financial Investment analyst Kim Hyun-soo said.



According to Bloomberg New Energy Finance, for electric vehicles to compete against internal combustion engine vehicles, battery prices must be below $100 per kilowatt-hour. Last year, the figure stood at $137 per kilowatt-hour, an 89 percent drop from $1,100 in 2010. In December, the price of some electric vehicle batteries fell below $100 per kilowatt-hour for the first time. The batteries were for electric buses in China.



South Korean battery makers, which signed long-term supply deals when prices were lower, appear to be in a relaxed situation, as the latest spikes do not have a direct impact on their production costs.



One local company official even said higher metal prices could be a boon to established players, as they raise the entry barrier for market newcomers.



“For new battery manufacturers, this is the worst period to enter the market,” the official said.



Korean firms, including SK Innovation, have been investing in a stable supply chain for years, recognizing the issue could be a source of business uncertainty.



In 2019, the firm signed a six-year agreement with Glencore, one of the world’s largest natural resource companies, to source up to 30,000 metric tons of cobalt in total from 2020 to 2025, as global cobalt demand for batteries was then projected to soar to 92,000 tons by 2025 from 32,000 tons in 2020.



