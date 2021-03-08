TWICE to drop new Japanese single album in May

This image provided by JYP Entertainment shows K-pop girl group TWICE. (JYP Entertainment)

K-pop girl group TWICE will drop a new single in Japan in May, according to its label-management company Monday.



The group's eighth Japanese single, titled "Kura Kura," will be released on May 12, according to JYP Entertainment.



Written by Park Jin-young, producer and founder of JYP Entertainment, the new song features the enchanted emotion of two lovers, according to the company.



It is a follow-up announcement on the upcoming release after the group surprisingly disclosed the plan at its online concert on Saturday.



The upcoming album is the nine-piece act's first comeback in Japan since the previous Japanese single "Better" in November last year.TWICE, consisting of members from Korea, Japan and Taiwan, has built up a solid fan base in Japan, with its cumulative album sales having reached 4.22 million units in the country so far. (Yonhap)