67 indie music groups to perform for 5-day #saveourstages Korea

#saveourstages lineup (C.O.D.E.)



Korean online music festival #saveourstages kicked off Monday with the aim of supporting indie music venues hit hard by COVID-19.



A total of 67 groups will be performing through Friday at five different stages -- Rolling Hall, West Bridge, Prism Hall, Radio Gaga and Dream Hall -- all located in the Hongdae area in Seoul, which is known for its indie music scene. Each venue will host about two acts per day, giving guests a diverse choice of music to listen to.



“We can’t solve this difficulty all at once, but we took the first step from a desperate desire to preserve the community of indie music-centered independent music venues. For a week, diverse musicians will perform live music at several independent music venues, and audience members can buy tickets and participate in the festival online,” said C.O.D.E., the nonprofit organization that organized the event.



All profits will go toward covering the costs of the festival and to the independent music venues and musicians who participate in the festival. Any remaining funds will be used to further help the indie music industry. The event was inspired by the #saveourstages concert that took place in the US last year. That event led to the legislation of the Save the Stage Act aimed at helping music venues.



The pandemic has led many longtime indie concert venues in Hongdae to shut down for good, despite governmental support plans. MUV Hall, Evans Lounge, V-Hall and Queen Live Hall are among the well-known indie venues that have closed their doors.



