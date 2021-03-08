 Back To Top
National

2 American soldiers in Dongducheon test positive for coronavirus

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 8, 2021 - 09:47       Updated : Mar 8, 2021 - 09:47

Citizens form a long line to receive tests at an outdoor COVID-19 testing station in Dongducheon, 40 km north of Seoul, last Wednesday. (Yonhap)
Citizens form a long line to receive tests at an outdoor COVID-19 testing station in Dongducheon, 40 km north of Seoul, last Wednesday. (Yonhap)
Two American soldiers based in South Korea have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the US Forces Korea (USFK) has said.

The soldiers at Camp Hovey in Dongducheon, 40 kilometers north of Seoul, were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 on Thursday and Friday through the US military's surveillance testing program, according to the USFK.

USFK recently restricted its members from off-post dining in Dongducheon, and banned travel to and from the city except for approved mission essential activities following a series of infections reported among foreigners living in the city.

"KDCA and USFK health professionals are actively conducting contact tracing to determine whether anyone else may have been exposed to these individuals, and to identify and ensure all known on-post and off-post facilities visited by the individuals are thoroughly cleaned," the US military said in a statement. KDCA stands for the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK population to 774. (Yonhap)

