Sports

Tottenham's Son Heung-min sets Premier League single-season record for goal combinations

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 8, 2021 - 09:09       Updated : Mar 8, 2021 - 09:09
In this Reuters photo, Son Heung-min (L) and Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur celebrate Kane's goal during a Premier League match against Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday. (Yonhap)
Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean star Son Heung-min has put his name in Premier League record books.

Son assisted on Harry Kane's goal in the 76th minute of a 4-1 victory over Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday (local time).

The duo have now combined for 14 goals in the 2020-2021 campaign, the most by any pair of teammates in a single season in league history. Son and Kane had been tied with Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton for Blackburn Rovers from the 1994-1995 season.

With 34 goal combinations for their careers, Son and Kane will now take dead aim at the all-time mark of 36, held by Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard for Chelsea.

Son now has nine assists in the league this season to rank fifth in that category and 16 helpers in all competitions. Son has netted 13 goals in the Premier League but none since Feb. 7 against West Bromwich Albion.

Kane scored twice in the victory, Tottenham's third straight.

They jumped from eighth to sixth on the table.

Son had his chances too, including on the very first shot of the match in the sixth minute. And nine minutes into the second half, his right-footed shot from a Gareth Bale setup sailed over the crossbar.

Son did contribute in other ways, feeding Kane for the header that rounded out the scoring and made Premier League history.

Tottenham have 11 matches remaining this season. (Yonhap)
