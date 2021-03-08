S. Korea, US kick off scaled-back combined exercise

This file photo provided by the Marine Corps on March 19, 2015, shows South Korean and US service members conducting a combined command post exercise. (Marine Corps)

South Korea and the United States on Monday kicked off a springtime combined military exercise in a scaled-back manner amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.



The computer-simulated Combined Command Post Training (CCPT), set to continue until March 16, involves a "minimum level of troops" compared with previous ones given the coronavirus situation, and no outdoor drills will take place, according to the military.



"The training is to maintain our joint readiness posture and to support diplomatic efforts for the denuclearization of and peace on the Korean Peninsula," a military official said. "Tough antivirus measures will be in place throughout the training period to protect our forces."



Since 2019, their major combined exercises have not included outdoor drills amid peace efforts involving North Korea.



"The two sides have carried out outdoor maneuvers throughout the year, rather than done them intensively at specific periods of time," the official said.



Last year, Seoul and Washington decided to cancel their springtime exercise due to COVID-19 and held the summertime one in an adjusted manner.



The two sides also decided not to carry out a planned Full Operational Capability (FOC) test this time, dimming prospects further for Seoul's retaking of the wartime operational control (OPCON) of its troops from Washington at an early date.



The OPCON transition is not timed-based but conditions-based, but South Korea hopes to take it back within the term of the current Moon Jae-in administration that ends in May 2022.



The FOC test, a crucial step for the transition, was supposed to be held last year as part of the combined trainings, but they were unable to do so amid the COVID-19 situation.



Instead, this training will include a run-through of theater operations led by a future Combined Forces Command under the command of a four-star Korean general, according to the JCS.



"The rehearsal is also an important step to make real progress for the OPCON transition. We will continue to have close consultations with the US on the matter," a defense ministry official said.



Seoul and Washington have stressed that the exercise is a regular one and is defensive in nature, but some say North Korea could use the drill as a pretext for provocations in the early months of the administration of US President Joe Biden.



Pyongyang has long denounced such drills as a rehearsal for invasion and demanded a halt to the programs. In January, leader Kim Jong-un repeated the call, hinting at the possibility of better inter-Korean ties once such issues are resolved.



"The training is what all professional military carry out," a military official said. "We've been and will be closely monitoring North Korea." (Yonhap)