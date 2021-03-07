 Back To Top
National

[Graphic News] Nearly one-third of South Koreans experienced online violence last year

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Mar 8, 2021 - 10:01       Updated : Mar 8, 2021 - 10:01



Over 30 percent of South Koreans experienced online violence either as a victim or an abuser last year, according to a survey by the country‘s media regulator.

The Korea Communications Commission said 32.7 percent responded that they had experienced online violence last year in a survey of 7,458 people, down 0.8 percentage point from 2019.

The survey found that experience in online violence as a victim last year reached 29.7 percent, compared with that as an abuser at 16.8 percent, while experiencing both stood at 13.7 percent. (Yonhap)



