[Graphic News] Nearly one-third of South Koreans experienced online violence last year







Over 30 percent of South Koreans experienced online violence either as a victim or an abuser last year, according to a survey by the country‘s media regulator.



The Korea Communications Commission said 32.7 percent responded that they had experienced online violence last year in a survey of 7,458 people, down 0.8 percentage point from 2019.



The survey found that experience in online violence as a victim last year reached 29.7 percent, compared with that as an abuser at 16.8 percent, while experiencing both stood at 13.7 percent. (Yonhap)







