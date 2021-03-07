Woori Financial Group joins first movers list of ESG bonds

Woori Financial Group plans to issue environmental, social and governance hybrid bonds in South Korean won after gaining top credentials, the company said Sunday, joining a growing list of investment firms tapping into the fast-growing market.



The financial company said it plans to issue ESG bonds in the form of hybrid securities after acquiring ST1, the highest grade for sustainable financing in a five-tier grading system, from Korea Ratings, a credit rating company. Woori plans to decide the interest rates at the end of this month and issue bonds worth a combined 200 billion won ($177 million).





Woori Financial Group headquarters in Seoul (Woori Financial Group)