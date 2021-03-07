 Back To Top
Finance

S. Korea ranks 11th with 69 globally top-selling products in 2019

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 7, 2021 - 11:09       Updated : Mar 7, 2021 - 11:09
South Korea's exports (Yonhap)
South Korea's exports (Yonhap)
South Korea had 69 globally top-selling products in 2019, putting the country in 11th place overall, data showed Sunday.

China had the most items with 1,759, followed by Germany with 654 and the United States with 520, according to the Korea International Trade Association (KITA).

By segment, South Korean made chemical products accounted for 27 of the country's export items with top global market shares, followed by steel and other metal products with 18.

KITA said solid-state drives (SSDs) were included on the list for the first time. Outbound shipments of SSDs more than doubled on-year in 2020, reaching $10.1 billion.

South Korea also accounted for 29.9 percent of the global market for memory chips in 2019, but its gap with China has narrowed from the previous year. (Yonhap)
