 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Military budget cuts around the globe set to strain S. Korea's defense exports: report

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 7, 2021 - 11:07       Updated : Mar 7, 2021 - 11:07
Ministry of Defense (Yonhap)
Ministry of Defense (Yonhap)
South Korea's exports of defense products are expected to suffer a setback as governments around the globe have been cutting military budgets amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a report showed Sunday.

The global defense budget is anticipated to decrease 2.2 percent annually through 2024, according to the report by the Korea Institute for Industrial Economics and Trade (KIET).

The annual overseas military projects won by South Korean businesses have remained flat, hovering around $3 billion from 2016 to 2020. 

The KIET said the sluggish exports are expected to continue over the next five years.

Over the 2015-2019 period, Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd. was the largest exporter of defense products at 2.8 trillion won ($2.47 billion), followed by Hanwha Defense Co. and LIG Nex1 Co. with 949.8 billion won and 916.5 billion won each.

South Korea was the world's 10th-largest exporter in the segment over the five-year period. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114