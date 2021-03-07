 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Opinion

[Sohn Woo-hyun] ROK-US alliance marred at Taegukgi Park

By Korea Herald
Published : Mar 8, 2021 - 10:16       Updated : Mar 8, 2021 - 11:19
In the former US Army compound at Yongsan in central Seoul, there is a park named after the South Korean flag, Taegukgi. In this park, adorned by Mugunghwa, the national flower of South Korea, 50 Taegukgi are fluttering around the clock.

According to the information bulletin, the park was created in 1998 to “revive the national spirit and arouse patriotism.” It was a commendable undertaking at a time when core values are often challenged.

What raises eyebrows, however, is the introductory statement of the same bulletin. “This was a territory beyond our sovereignty because it was occupied by the Japanese forces during Japan’s occupation of Korea and American troops after Korea’s liberation.”

This sentence could be construed as equating Japan’s colonial occupation of Korea with the stationing of American troops in South Korea. This is a flagrant error in the perception of history.

The stationing of US troops in South Korea is based on the Mutual Defense Treaty between the United States and the Republic of Korea which was concluded in 1953. The treaty is largely the brainchild of South Korean President Syngman Rhee, a US-educated intellectual who had an unusual foresight for international affairs.

This treaty was signed at Rhee’s insistence who persuaded the reluctant Americans, saying “All our life and hope depend on this treaty.” When the treaty was initialed in Seoul on Aug. 8, 1953, President Rhee hailed the treaty, saying that it will ensure “our security and prosperity for generations to come by protecting us against external aggression.”

The signing of the ROK-US Mutual Defense Treaty was a historic watershed, which would define the future destinies of the two Koreas. As President Rhee foresaw, the treaty paved the way for South Korea’s unparalleled economic prosperity and liberal democracy. Over the years, the ROK-US alliance has evolved from a military alliance to an alliance of shared values.

A war-torn, impoverished nation, South Korea has developed to become the world’s 11th-largest economy. It has been transformed from a recipient of foreign aid to a donor of such aid. During the last half century, the world economy grew sevenfold whereas the South Korean economy increased 400 times. It is also one of the few democracies in Asia. This would not have been possible without the Korean-American alliance.

At a time when the Biden administration sets out to restore America’s alliances, we should muster wisdom to further develop the ROK-US alliance. And this should start with a clear understanding of the contribution it has made to what South Korea is today.


Sohn Woo-hyun
Sohn Woo-hyun is president of the Korea-France Association and a visiting professor at Sookmyung Women’s University in Seoul. He was a journalist-turned-diplomat who served as minister for cultural affairs at the Korean Embassy in Paris. He was awarded the title of Knight of the French Order of the Arts and Letters (Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts and des Lettres) in 2004. In Seoul, he was the director general of the Government Publishing Office and press secretary to President Kim Young-sam. -- Ed.
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114