[Today’s K-pop] Monsta X’s I.M sweeps Billboard’s global chart with solo EP





(Credit: Starship Entertainment)



I.M of Monsta X put all tracks from his first solo digital EP on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales Chart, according to the media’s tally for next week.



Title track “God Damn” ranked No. 9 making the top 10 and “Howlin,” “Happy to Die,” “Flower-ed” and “Burn” settled at No. 17, 18, 20 and 21, respectively. The EP, called “Duality,” rose to the top of iTunes worldwide albums chart upon release in February beating the albums of Ariana Grande, Coldplay and Adele, to name a few.



“God Damn” is a hip hop number that mixes his melodical vocal with emo rap that sings how he cannot help lying that he is happy even though he is not.



The rapper of the boy band participated in writing and arranging all five tracks from the album, a first EP since his debut six years ago. He has been writing all raps for the band so far and put out a string of mixtapes.



EXO’s Xiumin to meet fans online





(Credit: SM Entertainment)



Xiumin of EXO will reunite with fans with an online meet event scheduled for March 27.



He will not only perform but also entertain fans with games and chats. This is the first time in two years since he held a solo fan meet “Xiuweet Time” and the event, called “ON: Xiuweet Time,” will be broadcast live via Naver’s V Live. Tickets for the event will be available for purchase from March 12.



The veteran idol completed serving his military duty in December becoming the first member of the band to do so. He participated in the original soundtrack for television drama “Mr. Queen” that ended recently. It was the first music he put out since returning as a civilian. He has been appearing in a series of entertainment shows as well pushing the ratings of the episodes to the top.



GOT7’s Bambam signs up with Abyss Company





(Credit: Abyss Company)



Bambam of GOT7 found new home at Abyss Company, said the company on Friday.



“We’re delighted to establish connections with Bambam, an artist with explosive potential,” said the company in a statement announcing the deal. He will start on a journey as a solo artist and it will help him grow up further as a global K-pop star, supporting him in every way possible so that he can demonstrate his talent not just in music but in the whole entertainment field, it said.



The Thai native debuted as a member of the seven-piece act in 2014 and has been loved for his dazzling performance and charming personality.

With the contract, he will join other musicians including Sunmi, Urban Zakapa and Park Won.



The bandmates of GOT7 did not renew their contract with JYP Entertainment when it expired early this year and Jinyoung joined BH Entertainment, Youngjae Sublime Artist Agency and Yugyeom AOMG.



NU’EST marks 9th debut anniversary





(Credit: Pledis Entertainment)