Business

Samsung unveils new smartphone suitable for tough work environments

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 5, 2021 - 14:13       Updated : Mar 5, 2021 - 14:13
This image provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on Friday, shows the company's new Galaxy XCover 5 smartphone. (Samsung Electronics Co.)
Samsung Electronics Co. on Friday introduced a new smartphone with high durability designed to meet the needs of those working outdoors or in factories.

"The Galaxy XCover 5, designed to withstand "tough work environments, is a device that addresses the challenges employers in the field often face, from ensuring protection of sensitive material to durable use in any environment," said Mark Notton, senior director of mobile product portfolio at Samsung Electronics Europe.

"Whether on the factory floor or in extreme heat, rain or snow in outdoor conditions, it can keep up with the demands of the job, while improving productivity and increasing collaboration to make day-to-day work easier and more efficient."

The South Korean tech giant said the Galaxy XCover 5 can withstand drops of up to 1.5 meters and can be submerged in slightly over 1 meter of water for longer than 30 minutes, along with enhanced protection against dust.

The latest device also has the Glove Touch feature, which increases touch sensitivity and allows users to operate the smartphone while wearing gloves.

The Galaxy XCover 5, featuring a single 16-megapixel rear camera, is powered by Samsung's Exynos 850 processor and offers 4 gigabytes of RAM with an internal storage of up to 64 gigabytes. The smartphone with a 5.3-inch display packs a replaceable 3,000mAh battery.

Samsung said the Galaxy XCover 5 will be available in select markets in Asia, Europe and Latin America starting this month. (Yonhap)
