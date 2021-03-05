 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

LG Electronics basks in robust home appliance rental biz

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 5, 2021 - 13:58       Updated : Mar 5, 2021 - 13:58

This photo provided by LG Electronics Inc. on Feb. 26, 2021, shows the company's home appliance products displayed at its premium store in Panama City, Panama. (LG Electronics Inc.)
This photo provided by LG Electronics Inc. on Feb. 26, 2021, shows the company's home appliance products displayed at its premium store in Panama City, Panama. (LG Electronics Inc.)
The rental business of LG Electronics Inc., a major home appliance maker in South Korea, experienced sharp growth last year, a report showed Friday, as the company eyes to further boost its competitiveness in the sector riding on the rise of the pandemic-induced stay-at-home economy.

Sales of LG's rental business stood at 591.1 billion won ($524 million) in 2020, up 34 percent from a year earlier, its audit report showed.

Compared with 2018, revenues from its rental business have more than doubled.

LG currently provides rental services for eight home appliance products that include water purifiers, dish washers, dryers, air purifiers and massage chairs.

LG revealed that it had 2.39 million subscribers as of the first half of 2020. Industry insiders estimate that the figure may have grown up to 2.7 million by the end of 2020, with its rental business reportedly achieving a double-digit profit margin.

To accelerate its growth, LG recently scaled up its rental service unit and established a subsidiary dedicated to the regular maintenance of its home appliances. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114