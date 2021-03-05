 Back To Top
National

2 Army soldiers, civilian employee test positive for COVID-19

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 5, 2021 - 10:58       Updated : Mar 5, 2021 - 10:58

Soldiers enter Munsan Station in Paju, north of Seoul, on Feb. 15, 2021, as the defense ministry lifted a monthslong restriction on military leave the same day in accordance with the easing of the government's social distancing rules against COVID-19. (Yonhap)
Soldiers enter Munsan Station in Paju, north of Seoul, on Feb. 15, 2021, as the defense ministry lifted a monthslong restriction on military leave the same day in accordance with the easing of the government's social distancing rules against COVID-19. (Yonhap)
Two Army soldiers and a civilian employee have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Friday.

A soldier in Sejong, some 120 kilometers south of Seoul, was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 while in quarantine after a virus case was reported at his base, according to the ministry. Since the first case was reported at the base on Monday, the total number of infections has risen to seven.

Another soldier based in Hongcheon, 100 km east of the capital, was found infected while away from his base on a vacation before discharge, and a civilian employee in the northern city of Dongducheon also tested positive after a family member was infected.

The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 591.

Nationwide, South Korea added 398 more COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total caseload to 91,638. (Yonhap)

