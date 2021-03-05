 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Samsung donates $1m to community partners in Texas for winter storm relief efforts

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 5, 2021 - 10:22       Updated : Mar 5, 2021 - 10:22
This file photo, provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on Aug. 18, 2019, shows the 5G Innovation Zone inside the company's chip plant in Austin, Texas. (Samsung Electronics Co.)
This file photo, provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on Aug. 18, 2019, shows the 5G Innovation Zone inside the company's chip plant in Austin, Texas. (Samsung Electronics Co.)
Samsung Electronics Co. said Friday it donated $1 million to community partners in Texas to support their winter storm relief efforts.

The South Korean tech giant said its donation will be used to provide food, water, health services and shelters in the US state where severe weather caused big damages, including a power outage.

"People are in need, and Samsung wants to help," said Choi Kyung-sik, CEO of Samsung Electronics North America. "We remain committed to the communities where we live, work and support our customers."

Last year, Samsung donated more than $4 million to nonprofit organizations across the US to support COVID-19 relief efforts.

Samsung runs a chip plant in Austin, Texas, but due to a power cut induced by the winter storm, it has not been in production for more than two weeks.

This is the first time that Samsung's Austin factory has been shut since it was built in 1998. Industry observers speculated that it may take a couple of weeks to resume its operations.

Samsung recently asked authorities in Texas for tax credits if it decides to build a new chip plant in the region. The world's largest memory chip producer is also considering other sites in the US, including Arizona and New York, for its potential new semiconductor plant.

Samsung has more than 6,000 employees and has invested more than $17 billion in Texas over the past few decades. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114