[Graphic News] South Koreans spent an hour a day on YouTube in Jan.: data









South Koreans are estimated to have spent an hour on average on the mobile YouTube app a day in January, data showed.



The average time a local mobile user spent on the video streaming app in January stood at 30 hours and 34 minutes, or 59 minutes a day, according to mobile app tracker WiseApp, based on data of Android and iOS users over the age of 10 in the country.



WiseApp said there were 40.41 million mobile users who used the YouTube app at least once last month, with those aged 50 or over accounting for 28.7 percent of the total, followed by the 40s age group with a 21.3 percent share and the 30s age group with a 19.4 percent stake. (Yonhap)











