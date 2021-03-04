Moon likely to receive AstraZeneca vaccine before G-7 summit in June

President Moon Jae-in is expected to receive his COVID-19 jab before his planned trip to London in June to attend the G-7 summit, Cheong Wa Dae said Thursday.
“The president’s vaccination plan will be set up based on the disease control agency’s manual and the president’s diplomatic schedule,” presidential spokesperson Kang Min-seok said during a media briefing.
“Like ordinary citizens, the president cannot choose the vaccine type. The exact date will be decided in consideration of his trip for the G-7 that is likely to be held as a face-to-face gathering.”
The remarks come about a week after South Korea started vaccinations on Feb. 26. As of Wednesday, 154,421 people have been administered their first shots, which accounts for 0.3 percent of the nation’s approximately 52 million population, according to health authorities.
Currently, two vaccines from AstraZeneca and Pfizer – both two-dose regimen vaccines – are being delivered. While the first batches of the vaccines are being given to top-priority health care workers, some patients at long-term care centers are also getting vaccinated with AstraZeneca jabs.
“President Moon is also likely to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine considering Pfizer vaccines are being distributed to medical workers,” a Cheong Wa Da official said on condition of anonymity.
“The president also shows willingness to take the AstraZeneca shot.”
Health officials here have said they will not use the AstraZeneca vaccine on people aged 65 and older until more efficacy data becomes available.
Although the 68-year-old president is not eligible to receive the shot at least for now, opposition parties have harshly criticized his delayed vaccination, raising speculation that he may be shunning the AstraZeneca vaccine due to efficacy and safety issues.
Meanwhile, South Korea will be attending the Group of Seven meeting as a guest nation for the first time, alongside other guests India and Australia.
By Lee Ji-yoon (jylee@heraldcorp.com
)