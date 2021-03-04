Kakaopay CEO urges adoption of fractional share investing



South Korea should adopt fractional share investing in order to enhance financial inclusiveness and diversify asset portfolio of small investors still rely heavily on real estates, the head of a local fintech firm suggested on Thursday.



By allowing investors to buy less than a full share, investors with a tight budget can have more chances to invest in blue-chip stocks that used to be out of their reach, Ryu Young-joon, CEO of Kakaopay said during a seminar held by Rep. Lee Kwang-jae of the Democratic Party of Korea.



“Risk distribution and asset allocation should not be exclusive to the deep pockets and long arms of the wealthy,” said Ryu, who also serves as the chairman of Korea Fintech Industry Association.



“Fractional investment will create a more even playing ground for those people with limited capital and help cultivate a habit of investment even with the spare change in one‘s pocket,” he added.



Lee Hyo-sub, head of financial industry department of Korea Capital Market Institute, said that the smaller amount of investment could help re-direct funds heading to overseas stock markets or to property markets to domestic stock markets.



Once adopted, the new method, which is currently available in countries like the US and the UK is likely to increase trading volume, the participants said. For Samsung Electronics, for instance, the stock price was 2.65 million won ($2,355) before the share split in May 2020. After the stock split, the trading volume went up by 70 percent when comparing the week prior to the stock split and the week soon after the split.





Lawmakers and industry experts gather on Thursday to discuss the introduction of fractional stock investing in South Korea. (By Park Ga-young/The Korea Herald)