[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Sky Lounge presents the ‘Aperitivo’





Sky Lounge, located on the 30th floor of InterContinental Seoul Coex in Samseong-dong, is launching its “Aperitivo” program.



Aperitivo, an early evening premeal drink originating from a northern Italian tradition, will be presented by chef Luca Carrino along with Italian wine and delicious appetizers. The Aperitivo will feature an assorted platter of Italian treats completed with recommended wines and cocktails carefully selected by the sommelier.



Aperitivo is available from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. every day from March 8 to April 30 at a price of 116,000 won for two.



For more information and reservations, call the Sky Lounge at (02) 3430-8630.







Park Hyatt Seoul, Busan celebrate spring with seasonal promotion





Park Hyatt Seoul and Busan greet the arrival of spring with promotions offering an assortment of benefits.



Park Hyatt Seoul presents 15 percent savings, while Park Hyatt Busan offers 10 percent savings on regular daily room rates, plus complimentary breakfast for all registered room guests. Guests also enjoy complimentary use of the hotel’s indoor swimming pool and fitness center.



The spring promotions are available to book until April 2, for stays until Sept. 12.



For more information, call Park Hyatt Seoul at (02) 2016-1100 or Park Hyatt Busan at (051) 990-1237.







Four Seasons Hotel Seoul offers the “White Valentine’s” package throughout March to celebrate White Day.





The offer includes a one-night stay, a candle gift, a white macaron tower and a decadent flower petal bath, with a choice between a couple’s spa program or a romantic dinner for two including a bottle of Champagne.



Guests can choose from an Ambassador Suite with wrap-around corner windows, two-bedroom Sejong Suite or three-bedroom Presidential Suite. The price of the promotion, which differs per room and day of the week, starts at 2,029,200 won.



For more information and reservations, call the Four Seasons Hotel Seoul at (02) 6399-5000.







Enjoy strawberry experience at Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel





Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel offers the Deep in the Strawberry promotion for guests to enjoy strawberries in season.



The package offers 10 different strawberry desserts and three types of baked goods, including a strawberry sandwich with caviar and open sandwich with jamon. In addition, complimentary tea or the choice of a strawberry drink is offered.



The promotion is available at both the lobby lounge and club lounge on the 22nd floor.



The package is offered at 55,000 won for two and is available every day from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.



For more information, call Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel at (032) 835-1000.







Fairmont Ambassador launches 30-hour weekday stays





Fairmont Ambassador Seoul presents the Weekday Luxury package, offering flexible stays of up to 30 hours for Accor Live Limitless loyalty program members.



The package features a one-night stay in a deluxe room, Fairmont Gold Lounge privileges for two guests, 20 percent savings at hotel dining venues and access to the hotel fitness center and swimming pool. In addition, an early 10 a.m. check-in and late 4 p.m. checkout is available.



The Weekday Luxury package is valid for weekday stays until April 30 for 320,000 won.



For more information, call the Fairmont Ambassador Seoul at (02) 3395-6000.