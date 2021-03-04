Samsung partners with Kakao Enterprise on smart home biz

This photo provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on Thursday, shows a model introducing Kakao Enterprise Corp.'s smart speakers and Samsung's air purifier at a studio in Suwon, south of Seoul. (Samsung Electronics Co.)

Samsung Electronics Co. on Thursday announced it has signed a partnership with local artificial intelligence (AI) solutions provider Kakao Enterprise Corp. to boost its smart home business.



Under the deal, Samsung's smart devices and home appliances will be compatible with the Kakao i AI platform from Kakao Enterprise, an affiliate of Kakao Corp. that runs South Korea's most-used mobile messenger, Kakao Talk.



Consumers can now operate Samsung's products connected to its Internet of Things (IoT) platform, SmartThings, through Kakao i-supporting mobile applications, or Kakao's smart speakers.



Samsung said its washers, dryers, air purifiers and robot vacuum cleaners are products that are controllable on the Kakao i platform. The company will add air conditioners, clothing care appliances, dish washers to the list in the first half of this year.



Samsung, the world's largest smartphone and TV vendor, said it plans to join hands with more partners to expand its IoT ecosystem and smart home solutions. (Yonhap)