 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Samsung partners with Kakao Enterprise on smart home biz

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 4, 2021 - 11:15       Updated : Mar 4, 2021 - 11:15

This photo provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on Thursday, shows a model introducing Kakao Enterprise Corp.'s smart speakers and Samsung's air purifier at a studio in Suwon, south of Seoul. (Samsung Electronics Co.)
This photo provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on Thursday, shows a model introducing Kakao Enterprise Corp.'s smart speakers and Samsung's air purifier at a studio in Suwon, south of Seoul. (Samsung Electronics Co.)
Samsung Electronics Co. on Thursday announced it has signed a partnership with local artificial intelligence (AI) solutions provider Kakao Enterprise Corp. to boost its smart home business.

Under the deal, Samsung's smart devices and home appliances will be compatible with the Kakao i AI platform from Kakao Enterprise, an affiliate of Kakao Corp. that runs South Korea's most-used mobile messenger, Kakao Talk.

Consumers can now operate Samsung's products connected to its Internet of Things (IoT) platform, SmartThings, through Kakao i-supporting mobile applications, or Kakao's smart speakers.

Samsung said its washers, dryers, air purifiers and robot vacuum cleaners are products that are controllable on the Kakao i platform. The company will add air conditioners, clothing care appliances, dish washers to the list in the first half of this year.

Samsung, the world's largest smartphone and TV vendor, said it plans to join hands with more partners to expand its IoT ecosystem and smart home solutions. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114