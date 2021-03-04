Two-star Army general to be relieved of command over NK man's border crossing

This file photo taken April 3, 2019, shows the east coast near the inter-Korean border in Goseong, Gangwon Province. (Yonhap)

The defense ministry said Thursday it will strip a two-star Army general of his command to hold him accountable for a security failure in connection with a recent border crossing by a North Korean man.



The North Korean swam ashore in the South undetected last month. He was caught on military surveillance cameras 10 times, but soldiers failed to notice eight of of the sightings even after alarm bells rang.



Following an onsite investigation, the ministry said it will dismiss the commander of the 22nd Infantry Division in the eastern border town of Goseong, where the incident took place, from his post, and take disciplinary measures against other senior officers who were responsible for the security lapse. (Yonhap)