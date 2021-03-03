[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Jochiwon Spring Flower Festival



The Jochiwon Spring Flower Festival will be held from April 1 to 11.

The annual spring festival went online last year due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic. This year, the fesitval will be held both online and offline.

The festival, usually held for three days, will be held over 11 days this year. Though the main festival area was the Jochiwon Station main street and along the Jocheon stream, it has been expanded across Sejong City this year to prevent overcrowding at the festival site.







Haeundae Light Festival



Haeundae Light Festival is being held across the Haeundae area in Busan. Light decorations are installed on the iconic Haeundae Beach and Haeundae Market, creating a spectacular night view.

Outdoor events and hands-on experiences and activities have all been canceled.

The festival will continue until March 28.







Jeju Canola Flower Festival



Welcoming spring, Jeju Canola Flower Festival will open April 9.

During the festival, canola flowers will bloom across the Pyoseon area, Seogwipo on Jeju Island, covering 95,000-square-meter-wide space with a yellow hue. The canola flowers represent spring on the southern island, starting to bloom at the end of winter. Specific details for the festival have not been announced yet.







Lighting Festival at The Garden of Morning Calm



The Garden of Morning Calm in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province, is hosting its annual Lighting Festival until March 14.

According to the Garden of Morning Calm, it is the first light festival in Korea to add lights to natural surroundings. The environment-friendly LED lights shine throughout the 330,000-square-meter garden.

Admissions cost 9,500 won per adult, 7,000 won per middle and high school student, and 6,000 won per children.







Jeju Fire Festival



Jeju Fire Festival will run from Monday to March 14 at Saebyeol Oreum Volcanic Cone in Aewol.

The fire festival is rooted in the island’s livestock culture. In the past, farmers built fires on the grounds in the winter to burn off old and wilted grass and to kill vermin in the fields.

The festival was canceled last year due to the virus pandemic. This year, the festival will take place with virtual programs and drive-thru activities.

The numbers of visitors will be limited to 1,000 per day, and attendance at night events will be limited to 400 vehicles. It will be streamed online for those at home, too.