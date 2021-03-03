[Today’s K-pop] iKON returns to sing broken heart





(Credit: YG Entertainment)



iKON is coming out with new music for the first time in 13 months Wednesday.



The band is releasing a digital single titled “Why Why Why” that sings about love that blooms beautifully before withering out. The song blends poetic guitar riff and heavy base sounds with the lyrics, including the rap made by Bobby, that portray how one cannot accept the breakup and keeps asking both himself and her before slowly acknowledging it.



In addition to promoting the new single, the group will also participate in new season of “Kingdom,” a competition program among boy bands that will air the first episode on April 1. This is the first time it is joining such program.



iKON reorganized into a six-piece act in 2019 but managed to remain strong topping iTunes albums charts in 24 regions with previous EP “i Decide.” Rapper Bobby’s second solo studio album “Lucky Man,” released in January, also was a chart-topper.



The bandmates will go live on Naver’s V Live one hour before unveiling the music video for “Why Why Why.”



Rain’s new EP features many collaborations





(Credit: Sublime Artist Agency)



Rain is putting out new EP “Pieces by Rain” Wednesday boasting a lineup of star collaborators.



As he revealed via his YouTube channel, he has teamed up with female vocalist Chungha for the title track “Why Don’t We.” It mixes progressive house and R&B genres that would bring out the two established dancers’ powerful moves. Rain directed the choreography himself and invited Chungha who confided that she could not believe her ears when he came to her with the offer.



Jackson of GOT7 not only wrote and arranged “Magnetic” but also was featured in the track while boy band Ciipher’s rappers, Keita, Tag and Won, worked on “Come Here.”



It has been three years since the musician came out with new music although he has been engaged in a string of projects including a duo gig with his mentor Park Jinyoung and teaming up with soprano Jo Sumi.



The EP consists of five tracks and also includes “Switch To Me,” duet with Park.



Fans of BTS’ Suga put solo project on US iTunes’s top





(Credit: Bit Hit Entertainment)



Agust D, also known as Suga of BTS, received a birthday present only the band’s fans can give: putting “Daechwita,” title track from his 2020 mixtape, atop US iTunes’ song sales chart.



His global fans decided to mark his upcoming birthday, March 8, with a so-called “buying party,” and succeeded in placing the song at the top in only six hours. The viewings of music video of the song surpassed 200 million on Monday as well, doubling the number from July 2020.



With his second solo mixtape “D-2,” he became the first solo K-pop artist to enter both Billboard 200 and Hot 100, main albums chart and main singles chart respectively. The project also ranked No. 7 on UK’s Official Albums Chart Top 100, the highest feat for a solo K-pop musician.



