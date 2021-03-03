S. Korea to extend online religious activity support amid pandemic

File photo (Yonhap)

South Korea's ICT ministry said Wednesday it will extend support for online religious activities until next month due to continued COVID-19 infections across the country.



The Ministry of Science and ICT first introduced support for such activities in April last year, such as providing network data and technical assistance to religious organizations, to discourage in-person meetings to prevent COVID-19 infections.



Under the support measures, the ministry also plans to provide 100 gigabytes of data for small merchants over two months and cover data costs for online education content for low-income household students.



South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases reached over 400 on Wednesday as the country's vaccination campaign picked up steam amid sporadic cluster infections. (Yonhap)