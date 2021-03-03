BTS to appear on Korean TV shows this month

This photo, provided by Big Hit Entertainment on Feb. 24, 2021, shows BTS on a set for "MTV Unplugged." (Big Hit Entertainment)

For fans who are looking forward to seeing more of BTS, March is expected to be an exciting month, with the global superstars scheduled to appear on two local TV programs.



A 100-minute episode of the popular tvN show "You Quiz on the Block" featuring the seven-piece act is first set to air at 8:40 p.m. on March 24. The show, hosted by the comedian duo Yoo Jae-suk and Jo Se-ho, usually invites a number of guests, but the BTS episode will be solely dedicated to the band.



BTS and Yoo had appeared together on an episode of the variety show "Running Man" in May 2016, but the aired segment only lasted 15 minutes, raising expectations for the energy the top celebrities will show.



In the following week, the group is set to appear on a self-branded talk show produced by public broadcaster KBS.



Titled "Let's BTS," the program aims to "focus on the message of comfort and hope" that BTS has delivered through their songs, the broadcaster said.



"We plan to show BTS not only as a global artist but also listen to the stories of seven young men who are living this age," the production team said, adding the show will also include a live performance.



The show will air at 10:40 p.m. on March 29 and will be hosted by veteran comedian Shin Dong-yup.



Since appearing on JTBC variety shows "Let's Eat Dinner Together" and "Knowing Bros" in 2017, the act has mostly focused on the self-branded web series "Run BTS."



BTS, however, has increased its TV appearances over the past year. The group starred in the eight-part JTBC reality series "In the Soop BTS ver." in August as well as made guest appearances on programs like "Immortal Songs: Singing the Legend" and "Delicious Rendezvous."



It has also appeared on more serious programs like KBS news and the long-running radio show "Bae Chul-soo's Music Camp" following their massive success with the Billboard-topping song "Dynamite." (Yonhap)