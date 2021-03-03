 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Samsung tops Latin American smartphone market in 2020: report

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 3, 2021 - 10:02       Updated : Mar 3, 2021 - 10:02
This file photo taken on March 12, 2020, shows Samsung Electronics Co.'s Galaxy S20 smartphones displayed at an event at a hotel in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Yonhap)
This file photo taken on March 12, 2020, shows Samsung Electronics Co.'s Galaxy S20 smartphones displayed at an event at a hotel in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Yonhap)
Samsung Electronics Co. further expanded its presence in the Latin American smartphone market last year to cement its leading status amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, a report showed Wednesday.

The South Korean tech giant accounted for 40.5 percent of smartphone shipments in Latin America in 2020, up from 38 percent from a year earlier, to remain as the region's largest smartphone vendor, according to market researcher Counterpoint Research.

Samsung led all Latin American countries during the year with its aggressive online marketing, it said. In particular, the world's largest smartphone maker took up an almost 50 percent market share in Brazil, the biggest market in Latin America, Counterpoint Research added.

"Samsung's market leadership was driven by the success of its entry-level A series," Counterpoint Research said. "The company is expected to retain this huge share until a serious contender emerges in the region. But this needs some time to happen."

US smartphone brand Motorola Inc. was the runner-up with an 18.5 percent market share, up from 15 percent a year ago.

"Its assembling operations in Brazil and Argentina plus its strong brand recognition in Mexico and Colombia helped it to increase its share by 3 percentage points," Counterpoint Research said.

Chinese makers Huawei Technologies Co. and Xiaomi Corp. came in third and fourth respectively.

Huawei saw its market share dropping from 12.9 percent to 7.5 percent, but Xiaomi beefed up its market presence from 2.5 percent to 6.2 percent.

South Korea's LG Electronics Inc. was the fifth-largest player in Latin America with a market share of 4.2 percent in 2020, down from 4.4 percent a year earlier.

Counterpoint Research said smartphone shipments in Latin America last year dropped 19.6 percent, with some countries suffering supply shortages.
"From the end of March and through May, most of the regional demand was halted due to broad lockdowns in most Latin American countries," it said. "The market started to recover slowly after June." (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114