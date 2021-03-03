Samsung introduces 2021 TV lineup

This image provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on Wednesday, shows the company's Neo QLED 8K TV. (Samsung Electronics Co.)

Samsung Electronics Co. on Wednesday introduced its 2021 TV lineup, which includes new Mini LED and Micro LED TVs in various sizes, as the South Korean tech giant eyes to cement its leadership in the global TV market.



The world's largest TV maker said at its Unbox & Discover online event that its new Neo QLED TV, which was first unveiled at the all-digital Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021 in January, will be launched globally starting in South Korea.



The Neo QLED TV, which uses Quantum Mini LEDs that are just 1/40th the size of conventional LEDs, is available in 4K and 8K options offering more than 20 models globally.



The 8K lineup comes with eight models in four screen sizes -- 55, 65, 75 and 85 inches -- and the 4K lineup offers 13 models in five display sizes, starting at 50 inches.



In South Korea, the 85-inch Neo QLED 8K TV will be sold at between 13.8 million won (US$12,200) and 19.3 million won. The 4K models will be priced at between 2.29 million won and 9.59 million won.



Samsung also added smaller models to its Micro LED TV lineup. The company introduced 99-inch and 88-inch models in addition to its 110-inch Micro TV that was first unveiled in December last year.



A Micro LED TV uses micrometer-sized LED chips as singular pixels that can also self-illuminate, providing better resolution and higher clarity. But unlike organic light-emitting diode displays, it uses inorganic material that minimizes luminance decay concerns.



Samsung said the 99-inch model will be launched globally in the first half of the year, along with the 110-inch variant, while the 88-inch Micro LED TV will hit the shelves within this year.



The TV manufacturer also said it will release the 76-inch Micro LED in the future.



Samsung also introduced new models of its Lifestyle TVs that are designed to meet customers' living trends and their preferences in interior decoration.



The Frame, which Samsung promotes as a work of art, includes artificial intelligence-powered auto-curation technology that recommends artwork based on users' selections. The TV, which is now just 24.9 millimeters thick, can now show some 1,400 pieces of art on the screen.



With the new Frame, Samsung said it will offer a new accessory option called My Shelf, which allows users to create a tailored wall that meets their artistic preferences.



The 2021 models of the Frame come in four sizes -- 32, 55, 65 and 75 inches -- and will be available beginning this month.



For the Terrace, Samsung's first outdoor TV, the company said it will introduce a new 75-inch Full Sun model in addition to its 55- and 65-inch variants.



At its online event, Samsung also unveiled its 2021 version of its Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor that comes with a Quantum MiniLED display.



It also introduced the 75-inch Samsung Interactive Display FLIP, a digital whiteboard that allows consumers to write and draw. The latest model joins the 55-inch, 65-inch and 85-inch displays.



Samsung hopes these products can generate brisk sales amid the remote learning and work-from-home trend amid the pandemic.



According to market researcher Omdia, Samsung was the world's leading TV vendor for the 15th straight year in 2020. It had a market share of 31.9 percent in terms of sales revenue last year. (Yonhap)