National

Moon picks new secretaries for digital communication, culture, industry

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 2, 2021 - 15:35       Updated : Mar 2, 2021 - 15:35
From left are Ko Joo-hee, Lee Ho-joon and Jun Hyo-gwan, tapped as secretaries for digital communication, industrial policy and culture, respectively, in this combined phone provided by Cheong Wa Dae. (Cheong Wa Dae)
From left are Ko Joo-hee, Lee Ho-joon and Jun Hyo-gwan, tapped as secretaries for digital communication, industrial policy and culture, respectively, in this combined phone provided by Cheong Wa Dae. (Cheong Wa Dae)
President Moon Jae-in has tapped a journalist as his new Cheong Wa Dae secretary for digital communication, his office announced Tuesday.

Ko Joo-hee, currently in charge of digital strategy at the Seoul-based Hankook Ilbo daily, has been nominated to the post, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.

The president also picked Jun Hyo-gwan, secretary-general of Arts Council Korea, as secretary for culture, and Lee Ho-joon, chief of policy planning at the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, as secretary for industrial policy.(Yonhap)
