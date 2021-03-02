S. Korea proposes W15tr extra budget for COVID-19 relief fund

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki speaks at a press conference on the extra budget on Tuesday. (Yonhap)





South Korea proposed this year’s first extra budget worth 15 trillion won ($13.3 billion) Tuesday, to cover emergency relief funds for small business owners and the jobless population reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, sparking concerns over the quickly growing national debt.



An additional 4.5 trillion won is to be carried over from previously approved budgets for the current fiscal year, bringing the total relief package to 19.5 trillion won. To finance the budget, the country will issue an additional 9.9 trillion won in government bonds and harness 5.1 trillion won of surplus funds, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.



The government is doubling down on supporting ailing self-employed and small merchants ordered to suspend or cut down business hours as a part of social distancing measures amid their growing demand for compensation.



Bearing the brunt of the prolonged COVID-19 fallout, nearly 1 million people lost their job in January alone, and indicators show deepening income disparity.



The latest extra budget, subject to parliamentary approval, aims to direct spending on small businesses left out of the three tranches of stimulus, protecting jobs and to fund COVID-19 vaccines and vaccination programs.



During a Cabinet meeting, President Moon Jae-in urged lawmakers to swiftly pass the budget, citing difficulties in the job market and for livelihoods building up over time due to the prolonged pandemic and extension of virus containment rules.



“This emergency cash handout, which is the largest among the four rounds of such programs, is carefully designed to support a broader scope of people suffering damages (from the coronavirus) with greater cash benefits,” he said.





